Kareena, Nora Fatehi, Shanaya spotted in Bandra: Check outfits

NEW DELHI: From Juhu to Bandra, Mumbai stars are easily spotted by the paps at regular basis. Gyms, restaurants, stores... there's hardly any space left where the paps have not visited to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan to Nora Fatehi are captured on Thursday by the paps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra don't need any special occasion to hang out together. They were captured by the paps at one of the posh restaurants in Bandra.

Nora Fatehiwas spotted by the paps at a jewellery store in Bandra. The actor sported a black shade teaming it up with her casual dress.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posed for the shutterbugs before entering the restaurant at Bandra.

Neha and Aisha Sharma, the pretty sisters posed for the paps outside a gym in Bandra.

Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in Bandra. The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor was in a hurry and did not give much time to the paps.