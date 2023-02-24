Celeb-approved gym wear to bookmark for your workout sessions

MUMBAI: Fitness is an integral part of everyone's lives. From yoga to strength training, people are constantly looking for ways to stay fit and healthy. Bollywood celebrities are no exception to this.

They are often seen hitting the gym or practising yoga in stylish looks and never fail to give us major fashion inspiration while choosing their attires.

The divas and hunks know exactly how to keep the fashion meter up, even with their workout outfits. If you are a fitness enthusiast and looking for some workout fashion inspiration, then we have got you covered.

So, here are some Bollywood celeb-approved gym looks that you can bookmark for your workout sessions.