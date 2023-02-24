Celeb-approved gym wear to bookmark for your workout sessions

MUMBAI: Fitness is an integral part of everyone's lives. From yoga to strength training, people are constantly looking for ways to stay fit and healthy. Bollywood celebrities are no exception to this.
They are often seen hitting the gym or practising yoga in stylish looks and never fail to give us major fashion inspiration while choosing their attires.
The divas and hunks know exactly how to keep the fashion meter up, even with their workout outfits. If you are a fitness enthusiast and looking for some workout fashion inspiration, then we have got you covered.
So, here are some Bollywood celeb-approved gym looks that you can bookmark for your workout sessions.
Malaika Arora
Malaika, who does a number of fitness activities which keeps her so youthful and radiant, opted for the classic black shorts and wore a black printed sports bra to go with it. Her perfect posture can be seen as she tied her hair in a messy bun while concentrating on her intensive workout.
Janhvi Kapoor
Co-ord sets are Bollywood's latest trend. Here, Janhvi's co-ord set consisted of a lilac sports bra and cycling tights. The actor tied her hair in a loose ponytail as she exercised on the treadmill.
Alia Bhatt
Bollywood’s newlywed bride Alia is an actor who can make your day with her breathtaking smile and inspiring gym looks. Her workout attires, which include neon-colored tees and jeggings, are always cool and give out a fresh and young vibe.
Rashmika Mandanna
Another favourite gym wear is cycling shorts and tank tops as they are extremely comfortable. Rashmika opted for a pale pink tank top and wore it with a pair of cycling tights. She tied her hair in a high ponytail as she did some cardio workouts in the gym.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika, who’s a style icon and fond of sports bras, deserves some serious applause and awards for keeping her gym wear so upbeat. The actor usually pairs her attire with fitted pants and sports shoes for perfect gym outfits.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android