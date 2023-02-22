Get your tresses ready for any occasion

Start with towel-dried hair and attach the Coanda smoothing dryer, a multi-functional attachment that quickly prepares hair for styling.

Select the drying mode and choose the high speed and high heat to pre-dry your tresses to 70 percent.

Attach the firm smoothing brush to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

Select the high speed and high heat to smoothen out the frizz.

Now apply your favourite hair styling product and divide your hair into sections for effortless styling.

Attach the 20 mm long barrel to create voluminous curls and waves in both directions. Set the airflow direction to curl outwards from the left side of your face.

Wrap a section of your hair and hold it in place until dry. Set the curl with a cold shot for 5-10 seconds and slowly let go of the curl.