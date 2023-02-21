Alia, Rekha, Varun add glamour to red carpet of an award function

MUMBAI: The bollywood award function means glitz, glamour and fun. Over the years the grandeur of award functions might have increased, but the innate charm remains unblemished. Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Monday as Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards 2023 welcomed stars from different eras. Rekha to Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher to Varun Dhawan... stars add glamour value to the occasion.