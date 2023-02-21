Alia, Rekha, Varun add glamour to red carpet of an award function

MUMBAI: The bollywood award function means glitz, glamour and fun. Over the years the grandeur of award functions might have increased, but the innate charm remains unblemished. Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Monday as Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards 2023 welcomed stars from different eras. Rekha to Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher to Varun Dhawan... stars add glamour value to the occasion.
They undoubtedly stole the limelight of the show. Draped in a sheer white saree, Alia looked pristine. Rekha chose her favourite Kanjivaram saree for the occasion.
The 'Bhediya' actor chose black suit for the event. He kept it simple and classy.
The 'Kahani' actor wore a green lehenga with heavy embroidery work. She chose a statement neckpiece to complete the look. Her hair was tightly tied in a bun.
The 'Kantara' fame actor chose a black shirt with a traditional white 'veshti' for the occasion.
The 'Kashmir Files' actor wore a classy grey suit for the occasion.
The 'Roja' singer won a trophy and sported a blue suit.
The 'Dooba Dooba' singer sported his signature cap at the event.
The 'Anupamaa' actor came with her son. She wore a pink salwar kamiz.
The 'Dapper' Manish sported a geeky glass with a blingy jacket.
The director won an award and he was seen in all black outfit.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android