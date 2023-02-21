Fashion

Alia, Rekha, Varun add glamour to red carpet of an award function

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Monday as Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards 2023 welcomed stars from different eras. Rekha to Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher to Varun Dhawan... stars add glamour value to the occasion
Vidya Balan; Rekha and Alia Bhatt
ANI

MUMBAI: The bollywood award function means glitz, glamour and fun. Over the years the grandeur of award functions might have increased, but the innate charm remains unblemished. Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Monday as Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards 2023 welcomed stars from different eras. Rekha to Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher to Varun Dhawan... stars add glamour value to the occasion.

Rekha and Alia Bhatt

They undoubtedly stole the limelight of the show. Draped in a sheer white saree, Alia looked pristine. Rekha chose her favourite Kanjivaram saree for the occasion.

Varun Dhawan

The 'Bhediya' actor chose black suit for the event. He kept it simple and classy.

Vidya Balan

The 'Kahani' actor wore a green lehenga with heavy embroidery work. She chose a statement neckpiece to complete the look. Her hair was tightly tied in a bun.

Rishab Shetty

The 'Kantara' fame actor chose a black shirt with a traditional white 'veshti' for the occasion.

Anupam Kher

The 'Kashmir Files' actor wore a classy grey suit for the occasion.

Hariharan

The 'Roja' singer won a trophy and sported a blue suit.

Mohit Chauhan

The 'Dooba Dooba' singer sported his signature cap at the event.

Rupali Ganguly

The 'Anupamaa' actor came with her son. She wore a pink salwar kamiz.

Manish Paul

The 'Dapper' Manish sported a geeky glass with a blingy jacket.

R Balki

The director won an award and he was seen in all black outfit.

