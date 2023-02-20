BAFTAs 2023: Celebs who rock the red carpet

LONDON: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is hosting its annual Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, on Sunday. All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominations with 14 followed by 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', each with ten nods.

Before the awards, let's have a look at the glitz and glamour that the stars have unleashed on the red carpet.

People, a US-based media company, reported the details of the stars' magnificent dresses and gowns.

Florence Pugh wore an orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed look on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. The Wonder star's dramatic look consisted of a pleated tulle ruffle bustier top and a long pleated tulle mermaid ruffle skirt.