Shraddha Kapoor snapped in cute pink ensemble post brand shoot

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who will next be seen on the big screen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial romance comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', was recently spotted by the paps dressed in a cute pink ensemble.

Shraddha was snapped post-wrapping a brand shoot in Mumbai.

The actor looked super adorable dressed in a white dress which she had paired with a pink blazer.

She even stopped for a fan and cheered them up by getting a picture clicked with them.

Shraddha also posed for the paparazzi as they snapped her dressed in the cute pink ensemble.

She waved goodbye to everyone before leaving the location in her car. Meanwhile, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.