Shahid, Mira, Varun attend screening of 'Shehzada': Check outfits

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' hit the theatres on Friday. Ahead of the release, the makers organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Thursday night.

From Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi, a slew of stars marked their presence at the screening.