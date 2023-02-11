Sidharth-Kiara back in Mumbai, distribute sweets: Check outfits

MUMBAI: The dulha and dulhaan are back in Mumbai. Ahead of their Mumbai reception on Sunday, newly-wed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani returned to their favourite city on Saturday. The duo posed for the paps outside their Mumbai residence and distributed sweets for the paps.

Sidharth looked dapper as he opted for a white kurta-pajama. Kiara looked beautiful in a yellow Anarkali. The new bride sported sindoor, and mangalsutra as well. The couple were all smiles for the camera. They were seen exchanging light-hearted moments while posing for the paps.