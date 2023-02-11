Anushka to Kiara: Celebs who ditched red & picked pastel bridalwear

NEW DELHI: Gone are the days when red used to play a vital role in an Indian bride's trousseau.
Over the years, modern brides have been seen experimenting with bridal lehengas. Ditching the traditional red, dulhans nowadays prefer pastel wedding outfits. Our Bollywood brides are no exception.
Be it Anushka Sharma or Kiara Advani, many actresses adorned pastel bridalwear on their big day. Take a look.
Kiara Advani
Tinsel-town's new bride Kiara Advani looked breathtaking on her wedding day. She opted for an empress rose-hued ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery, which had the detailing of Roman architecture. This was inspired by the love that Sidharth and Kiara share for Rome, the city of domes. She completed her look with a diamond necklace which was studded with emeralds.
Athiya Shetty
Actress Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, chose to wear a subtle pink Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga in silk with zardozi and jaali work. She accentuated her bridal look with heavy jewellery.
Anushka Sharma
In 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the internet with their secret wedding in Italy. From decor to outfits, everything about their wedding was magical. Anushka's bridalwear became the talk of the town at that time. Anushka chose a pale pink lehenga with renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours. Her Sabyasachi lehenga surely left a mark on everyone's minds.
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiancé-businessman, Varun Bangera in February 2022. On her wedding day, Karishma was seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Neha Dhupia
Less is more -- that's what Neha Dhupia's bridal look conveyed. For her wedding ceremony with Angad Bedi in 2018, Neha donned a baby pink lehenga by couturier Anita Dongre. The light-weight lehenga brought together a combination of age-old Rajasthani embroideries, including gota patti, dori, zardozi and zari.
Source: Twitter
