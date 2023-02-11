Fashion

Anushka to Kiara: Celebs who ditched red & picked pastel bridalwear

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli; Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
NEW DELHI: Gone are the days when red used to play a vital role in an Indian bride's trousseau.

Over the years, modern brides have been seen experimenting with bridal lehengas. Ditching the traditional red, dulhans nowadays prefer pastel wedding outfits. Our Bollywood brides are no exception.

Be it Anushka Sharma or Kiara Advani, many actresses adorned pastel bridalwear on their big day. Take a look.

Kiara Advani

Tinsel-town's new bride Kiara Advani looked breathtaking on her wedding day. She opted for an empress rose-hued ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery, which had the detailing of Roman architecture. This was inspired by the love that Sidharth and Kiara share for Rome, the city of domes. She completed her look with a diamond necklace which was studded with emeralds.

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Siddharth MalhotraInstagram

Athiya Shetty

Actress Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, chose to wear a subtle pink Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga in silk with zardozi and jaali work. She accentuated her bridal look with heavy jewellery.

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty with KL RahulInstagram

Anushka Sharma

In 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the internet with their secret wedding in Italy. From decor to outfits, everything about their wedding was magical. Anushka's bridalwear became the talk of the town at that time. Anushka chose a pale pink lehenga with renaissance embroidery in vintage English colours. Her Sabyasachi lehenga surely left a mark on everyone's minds.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Instagram

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her fiancé-businessman, Varun Bangera in February 2022. On her wedding day, Karishma was seen wearing a pastel pink lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera
Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera Instagram

Neha Dhupia

Less is more -- that's what Neha Dhupia's bridal look conveyed. For her wedding ceremony with Angad Bedi in 2018, Neha donned a baby pink lehenga by couturier Anita Dongre. The light-weight lehenga brought together a combination of age-old Rajasthani embroideries, including gota patti, dori, zardozi and zari.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi
