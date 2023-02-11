Anushka to Kiara: Celebs who ditched red & picked pastel bridalwear

NEW DELHI: Gone are the days when red used to play a vital role in an Indian bride's trousseau.

Over the years, modern brides have been seen experimenting with bridal lehengas. Ditching the traditional red, dulhans nowadays prefer pastel wedding outfits. Our Bollywood brides are no exception.

Be it Anushka Sharma or Kiara Advani, many actresses adorned pastel bridalwear on their big day. Take a look.

Kiara Advani

Tinsel-town's new bride Kiara Advani looked breathtaking on her wedding day. She opted for an empress rose-hued ombre Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga featured intricate embroidery, which had the detailing of Roman architecture. This was inspired by the love that Sidharth and Kiara share for Rome, the city of domes. She completed her look with a diamond necklace which was studded with emeralds.