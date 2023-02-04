Deepika to Ranbir, celebs snapped at Mumbai airport: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Actor Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport in nude-coloured co-ords with a long check jacket.
The ‘Pathaan’ actor tied her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with big black shades.
Veteran actor Bhagyashree donned a floral crème top paired with white jeans and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Actor Sonu Sood opted for a plain white shirt paired with blue jeans. He accessorized his look with black shades and was seen clicking pictures with his fans.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor looked uber-cool in an all-black look. He donned black jacked paired with matching track pants.
