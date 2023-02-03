Akshay to Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted in Mumbai: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities are spotted pretty often in Mumbai, and if you live in the city, there’s every chance of you running into some of B-town’s A-listers. Bollywood celebs including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were seen recently in their casual yet stylish attires. Take a look.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi were spotted at the airport before leaving for the promotional event of their upcoming film ‘Selfiee’.
Akshay donned a black oversized t-shirt with matching trousers. Emraan, on the other hand, opted for a pink shirt over a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Actor Ananya Panday was spotted outside her Yoga classes in a pink gym outfit. She tied her hair into a bun and was seen carrying a water bottle.
Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen taking a ferry ride from Versova in casual attire. He opted for an oversized white t-shirt with ‘Shehzada’ written on it paired with blue jeans. Kartik accessorized his look with black shades and a matching cap.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the T-Series office in traditional outfits. She wore a light blue kurta paired with matching blue jeans. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android