Draped in White: Check how you can rock sarees like B'wood divas

NEW DELHI: White is elegant, sober and an all-time safe colour. Our Bollywood queens look exquisitely beautiful while draped in six yards of sheer elegance. Don't go overboard with this colour. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, let's revisit the glam beauties in their saree game.
During the promotions of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia showcases different shades of white sarees as the character Gangu used to wear during her time. In this floral printed white saree, Alia looks pretty as she picked up jhumkas, black bindi and white roses to complement her look!
The glamour queen chose this ruffled white saree from the collections of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and rocked the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Deepika Padukone upped the fashion game by sporting a strapless bustier blouse topped with a pearl collar.
The 'Mimi' actor looks pristine in this white sheer saree. Kriti chose this saree for the reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Kriti elevated the beauty of the saree by choosing a bardot blouse.
No one can look so elegant as Sonam Kapoor does in a white saree. The 'Saawariya' actor let her blouse do all the talking! The classy georgette saree is rightly complemented by the exquisite blouse.
Sporting a strapless blouse with a white sheer saree, Kiara Advani looks drop-dead gorgeous. As accessories, she chose big jhumkas and kept her hair loose.
