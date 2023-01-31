Celebrities attend upcoming film 'Faraaz' special screening

MUMBAI: A special screening was held for Hansal Mehta's upcoming directorial 'Faraaz'. A host of celebrities graced the venue to support it. Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza were among the many who turned up for the new film's screening. Check out photos here.