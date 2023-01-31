Celebrities attend upcoming film 'Faraaz' special screening

MUMBAI: A special screening was held for Hansal Mehta's upcoming directorial 'Faraaz'. A host of celebrities graced the venue to support it. Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Mahesh Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza were among the many who turned up for the new film's screening. Check out photos here.
The cast and crew of the film Aditya Rawal, Zahan Kapoor along with Mahesh Bhatt, director Hansal Mehta, and Pooja Bhatt all smiles for the camera.
Power couple Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also turned up to celebrate the upcoming film.
Huma Qureshi looked cute like a button in her colourful sweatshirt and pants.
Dia Mirza, like always, looked ravishing and extremely pretty as she walked in at the venue.
Mahesh Bhatt and director Hansal Mehta's great camaraderie was captured on cameras!
