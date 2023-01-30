Fashion

Special screening for Anupam starrer Shiv Shastri Balboa: Check outfits

A special screening for Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta's upcoming film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' was held in Mumbai. The cast and crew of the film were present for the screening.
Anupam Kher and Nargis Fakhri
Anupam Kher and Nargis FakhriANI
ANI

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher turned up looking dapper in a floral-printed shirt and trousers for the screening. 

Neena Gupta co-stars in the film alongside Anupam Kher however she wasn't present for the screening. Neena Gupta recently celebrated her daughter's Masaba Gupta's wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra. 

The film that is set to hit the theatres on February 10 this year also has Nargis Fakhri in a pivotal role. 

Nargis donned a printed maxi dress with a belt as an accessory for the screening. She kept her makeup minimal and looked extraordinarily beautiful. 

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj in the lead role.

Prior to the screening, makers unveiled the motion poster on Saturday.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Masaba Gupta
Neena Gupta
Nargis
Actor Anupam Kher
floral-printed shirt
trousers
Satyadeep Misra
Nargis Fakhri
Ajayan Venugopalan

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in