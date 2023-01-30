Special screening for Anupam starrer Shiv Shastri Balboa: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher turned up looking dapper in a floral-printed shirt and trousers for the screening.

Neena Gupta co-stars in the film alongside Anupam Kher however she wasn't present for the screening. Neena Gupta recently celebrated her daughter's Masaba Gupta's wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra.

The film that is set to hit the theatres on February 10 this year also has Nargis Fakhri in a pivotal role.

Nargis donned a printed maxi dress with a belt as an accessory for the screening. She kept her makeup minimal and looked extraordinarily beautiful.

Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj in the lead role.

Prior to the screening, makers unveiled the motion poster on Saturday.