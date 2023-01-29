In Pics: Shruti Haasan with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika and friends

Fashion

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan turned 37 on Saturday and to celebrate the occasion she dined at popular Mumbai restaurant with her close ones. As she finished her dinner, Shruti came out for a photo-op.

Paparazzi caught her on their camera lenses at night and she looked extremely beautiful, chic, and elegant.

Shruti celebrated her birthday at a popular restaurant in Bandra. She and her close friends did a low-key dinner to celebrate her special day.

Shruti's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika also joined his ladylove for the special celebration.

For the dinner outing, Shruti wore an all-black outfit. She accessorised it quite minimally and opted for a no-makeup look. She looked extraordinarily chic!

