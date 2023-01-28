Happy Birthday Shruti: Check out how she rocks unconventional looks

MUMBAI: She is bold, sassy, experimental and, of course, a fashionista. Kamal Haasan's elder daughter Shruti Haasan loves to sport bold looks, be it lip colour, eye make up or her black dresses. The actor-singer's straight forward persoShruti Haasannality echos in her sartorial choices. While actresses try to avoid questions about lip-job or nose-job, Shruti boldly admits that she has undergone surgeries to have desired features. As she turns a year older today, let's wish her a happy birthday with some of her stand-out looks.
Adding some vintage charm to her contemporary look, Shruti goes for full-sleeve black gloves. The king-sized ring adds some royal tone to her look. Don't miss her bold lip and eye make-up.
Black is surely Shruti's favourite colour. In this Indo-Western ensemble, Shruti chooses some oxidised ornaments which make her look earthy. Her waist chain jewellery surely adds to her oomph factor.
In this vibrant red kurti, Shruti doesn't forget her bold lip colour. Decorating side-pleated hair with flowers, the actor looks pristine and beautiful.
If it's a gothic or spooky look for a Halloween party, Shruti is surely to watch out for. Black net blouse, bold lip colour, stand-out accessories and confidence... everything is in place and Shruti looks spot on!
Shruti never misses adding spice to her looks, the headgear is the USP of this look.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android