Happy Birthday Shruti: Check out how she rocks unconventional looks

MUMBAI: She is bold, sassy, experimental and, of course, a fashionista. Kamal Haasan's elder daughter Shruti Haasan loves to sport bold looks, be it lip colour, eye make up or her black dresses. The actor-singer's straight forward persoShruti Haasannality echos in her sartorial choices. While actresses try to avoid questions about lip-job or nose-job, Shruti boldly admits that she has undergone surgeries to have desired features. As she turns a year older today, let's wish her a happy birthday with some of her stand-out looks.