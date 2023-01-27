Kartik, Abhishek, Aditya Roy attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja

MUMBAI: Anurag Basu hosted Saraswati Puja at his office on Thursday and many famous actors like Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan attended the special occasion. Check out photos.
Aditya Roy Kapur was one of the first few actors to arrive. He looked quite handsome in a plain white oversized chinese-collared shirt and denims.
Aditya recently announced his upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Sara Ali Khan. Basu is directing the project.
Kartik Aaryan also arrived in style in a white kurta pyjama. Kartik is also doing the film 'Aashiqui 3' with Basu.
National crush also smiled for the lenses as he arrived for the Puja.
Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a pink kurta. Bachchan worked with Basu in the film 'Ludo'.
Rupali Ganguly also came for the Puja with her family. She looked quite elegant in yellow.
Power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were all smiles as the paparazzi captured them on their camera lenses.
T-Series' Bhushan Kumar also turned up for the Puja. He is currently bankrolling Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.
