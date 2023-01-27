Kartik, Abhishek, Aditya Roy attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja

MUMBAI: Anurag Basu hosted Saraswati Puja at his office on Thursday and many famous actors like Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan attended the special occasion. Check out photos.

Aditya Roy Kapur was one of the first few actors to arrive. He looked quite handsome in a plain white oversized chinese-collared shirt and denims.