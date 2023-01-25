Celebs attend Varun Natasha's wedding anniversary bash: Check outfits

MUMBAI: It's been two years since actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 2021. The lovebirds celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday with family and industry friends.
The host Varun Dhawan greeted the paparazzi and posed for them. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black jacket and Blue jeans.
David Dhawan was present at the bash to bless his son and daughter-in-law on this special occasion. The director was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and teal blue coloured pants. He posed with Varun for the picture.
Varun’s Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor looked dapper in an all-black outfit.
Varun and Anil were seen having a fun banter.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a black body con dress.
She also posed with the designer Manish Malhotra.
Karan Johar was seen in his quirky style statement at the party.
Writer-director Shashank Khaitan snapped in a cool outfit and classy white glasses.
The power couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also spotted at the bash.
Arjun opted for a black jacket look while his lady love was seen in a black cut-out dress and matching boots.
As all were seen in black outfits, Sara Ali Khan opted for a pink and blue printed sharara set. She completed her look with jhumkas, bangles, and subtle make-up.
Sara was seen with a band-aid on her nose.
