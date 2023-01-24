Airport Diaries: Take a look at B-town celebs' outfits

MUMBAI: Celebrities’ Airport looks are something everyone looks forward to. Our stars often put together an airport outfit that is comfortable yet stylish, which usually makes for good fashion inspiration. Recently, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani and Sanjana Sanghi were spotted in their best look at the airport.

Sanjay Dutt was snapped in an Indian fusion outfit as he was seen wearing a black kurta and jeans.He looked dapper as he walked past the paps and his fans.