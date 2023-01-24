Airport Diaries: Take a look at B-town celebs' outfits

MUMBAI: Celebrities’ Airport looks are something everyone looks forward to. Our stars often put together an airport outfit that is comfortable yet stylish, which usually makes for good fashion inspiration. Recently, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani and Sanjana Sanghi were spotted in their best look at the airport.
Sanjay Dutt was snapped in an Indian fusion outfit as he was seen wearing a black kurta and jeans.He looked dapper as he walked past the paps and his fans.
He looked dapper as he walked past the paps and his fans.
Disha Patani was seen in a comfy yet stylish.
She opted for a black crop top and baggy pants. The actor left her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit.
To complete her look, she wore a pair of shades, a chain and d sling bag.
After wrapping her yet-to-be-titled film, Sanjana Sanghi was seen dressed in a blue-white shirt and white pants. She also opted for a pair of sunglasses.
Sanjana was seen having fun banter with the paparazzi.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android