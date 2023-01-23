Luxury meets global fashion

CHENNAI: The first edition of Hi Life Brides Chennai was launched on January 20 at the Hyatt Regency and was graced by celebrities and inspirational women across all spheres of life.

It was inaugurated by Vidya Singh, Ratika Haksar, Akriti Sachdev, Dr Aishwarya, Jeyasree Ravi, Karthik Srinivasan, Bandana Narula, Rashmi Bothra, Mital Surendra and Preeti Nagpal and scores of fashion influencers in the city.