Fashion

Luxury meets global fashion

It was inaugurated by Vidya Singh, Ratika Haksar, Akriti Sachdev, Dr Aishwarya, Jeyasree Ravi, Karthik Srinivasan, Bandana Narula, Rashmi Bothra, Mital Surendra and Preeti Nagpal and scores of fashion influencers in the city.
(L to R) Aishwarya, Mehndi and Shilpa
(L to R) Aishwarya, Mehndi and Shilpa
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The first edition of Hi Life Brides Chennai was launched on January 20 at the Hyatt Regency and was graced by celebrities and inspirational women across all spheres of life.

It was inaugurated by Vidya Singh, Ratika Haksar, Akriti Sachdev, Dr Aishwarya, Jeyasree Ravi, Karthik Srinivasan, Bandana Narula, Rashmi Bothra, Mital Surendra and Preeti Nagpal and scores of fashion influencers in the city.

Aby Dominic
Aby Dominic
Aishwarya
Aishwarya
Akriti
Akriti
Bandana
Bandana
Jeyasree
Jeyasree
Karthik
Karthik
Mital
Mital
Mehndi
Mehndi
Preeti
Preeti
Rashmi
Rashmi
Ratika
Ratika
Shilpa
Shilpa
Vidya
Vidya

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Fashion
Celebrities
Hi Life Brides Chennai
inspirational women

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in