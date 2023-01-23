Celebs at 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' special screening: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. Rajkumar Santoshi hosted a special screening of his upcoming movie which was attended by several Bollywood celebs.

Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, who is making her debut in her father's comeback film, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' was seen dressed in boho style black coloured lehenga.