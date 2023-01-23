Celebs at 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' special screening: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. Rajkumar Santoshi hosted a special screening of his upcoming movie which was attended by several Bollywood celebs.
Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi, who is making her debut in her father's comeback film, 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' was seen dressed in boho style black coloured lehenga.
Director Rajkumar Santoshi was seen posing with his wife Manila and daughter.
Bollywood Diva Re was seen wearing a beautiful white saree with a golden border. She opted for a matching potli bag and carried her signature sleek bun hairstyle.
Tanisha greeted Rekha and touched her feet for blessings.
Poonam Dhillon opted for a white collared long dress and accessorized it with green-coloured statement jewellery.
Mahima Chaudhary sported a uber-cool look as she was seen dressed in a long blue shirt, sling bag and a cap.
Khushi Kapoor who is all set to debut as an actor in Zoya Akhtar's next 'Archies' was also spotted on the screen.
All smiles as Khushi posed with Tanisha.
Director Aanand L Rai also attended the screening.
