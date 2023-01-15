Shraddha Kapoor gives a tight hug to Jannat Zubair: Check outfits

MUMBAI: On Saturday, actor Sharddha Kapoor dropped an adorable picture with Jannat Zubair. In the image, Shraddha is seen giving a tight hug to Jannat.

Alongside the picture, she wrote,"You na.. didn't want to let go of our hug only.. Love you @jannatzubair29."

Jannat, too, shared the same photograph and captioned it, "US.. 12 years apart. Love you @shraddhakapoor." In the picture, Shraddha is clicked wearing an oversized chequered t-shirt dress, while Jannat is dressed in jeans and a crop top.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shraddha shared the photo with Jannat and called her 'adorablest'.

Shraddha reposted her post and wrote, "pyaari aur adorablest," further tagging Jannat.