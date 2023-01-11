Turn up your fashion metre with these traditional outfit ideas

NEW DELHI: Lohri will be celebrated in India on January 13, just ahead of Makar Sankranti. The harvest festival is celebrated across North India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Lohri is a joyous festival celebrated as a symbol of new energy in life and increasing mutual brotherhood, the defeat of oppressors.

Although the Lohri festival is celebrated all over the country these days, the festival is most popular in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh. It is also a global festival now.

Women celebrate this festival by sporting traditional Punjabi outfits, especially those with Phulkari work on them. To make it easy for you to choose, we bring you a list of traditional outfit ideas.