Check out ‘K.G.F.’ star’s most fashionable moments

NEW DELHI: It’s the birthday of Kannada cinema’s ‘Rocking Star’. Naveen Kumar Gowda, who is famous by his stage name Yash, has been a formidable figure in the film industry of Karnataka. Ever since he starred as the swashbuckling hero ‘Rocky’ in the blockbuster ‘K.G.F.’ franchise, neither he nor the cinema of the South Indian state has looked back.

Starting off as an actor in theatre, Yash has gone on to star in a number of television and film projects prior to hitting gold with his magnum opus. His unabashedly rustic yet suave looks have sent his fans into a frenzy a number of times. As he turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best fashion moments of the actor from his Instagram.