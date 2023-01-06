Shoe trends for the winter season

Winter spells require multiple layers of clothing as well as sturdy footwear for trudging. Additionally, a simple pair of boots can become a fashion statement with appropriate styling. There is a style of boots for any mood, whether it goes with a dress, tweed skirt, or classic denims. Here are some tips from celebrities' style diaries on how to wear boots to remain warm and look your best, from booties and studded ankle boots to over the knee and tall boots.

Kriti Sanon

Knee high boots are your reliable winter BFFs because they are fuss-free, comfortable, and perfect for a day to night... These should be your go-to option for winter if you are on the run. Actress Kriti Sanon, wore black knee-high boots with a neon green dress that complements practically any ensemble.

Parineeti Chopra

Nike sneakers with a little platform, Parineeti Chopra keeps her look basic and comfy, that you can choose this for travelling or on vacations.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's fashion choices have caught our attention - and for all the right reasons. She showed us that less fuss is always elegant by keeping her birthday outfit simple and wearing black faux suede boots.

Urvashi Rautela

Any outfit, in any season, looks great with a pair of ankle-length sneakers. Urvashi Rautela is well versed in it. She masters her shoe game as she takes off in style with these ankle high Nikes.

Mouni Roy

While on vacation in Istanbul, Mouni Roy looks stunning in black, but it's her statement Louis Vuitton ankle-length boots that have us swooning.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi's style has always been whimsical and joyful, just like her on-screen personas. Examples include her colourful co-ord set and the way she wears white boots with sunglasses.

Pooja Hedge

Preferring comfort to fashion? Purchase a pair of slip-on boots and copy Pooja Hegde by donning them with dresses or jeans.

Daisy Shah

While exploring New York's nightlife, Daisy Shah unleashes her inner biker chick and wears a pair of beige high-top stud-lined block heels boots.