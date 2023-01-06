6 design tips to minimise noise pollution at home

The openings in a space are the route to noise pollution, which is why window shades matter the most. A thoughtful selection of shades in wood or bamboo can restrict the outdoor noise effectively, given the material properties such as thickness and density. On the other hand, light-hued or sheer linen variants can come out as options for low-lit spaces as they absorb sound restricting echoes and reverbrations, without restricting the daylight. Irrespective of the material choices, where kinetic louvres are known to offer partial insulation, while the roll down shutters offer better noise reduction bringing the focus to the role of enclosures in sound insulation.