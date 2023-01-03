Check out these nail art inspiration ideas trending this season!

MUMBAI: These days everybody loves getting their nails done. Be it plain french or going overboard with nail tattoos and embellishments, people have developed a liking towards nail extensions.
For all you nail lovers, here's a list of nail art inspiration ideas that you can go for if you want to get the winter colour palette right.
Usually, we go for solids and dark-shaded palettes while dressing up during winter which basically means our nails have to be colour and season appropriate. And the safest option to go for is a neutral palette or matte black or whites.
Another trend that has taken over the nail business by storm is ombre. Here you see neutral plain simple nails being accentuated with gold hues. Gold chrome ombre would look chic with literally every outfit for winter.
A classic trend that never goes out of fashion is the French manicure! A little white can never go wrong and a french manicure, without any doubt, will always remain classy.
If you feel like adding a pop of colour, you can go for solids. Also, orange is the new black! PS: you can either go for regular gel paint in any solid colour or add a bit of flavour with chrome or glitter.
If you're not up for extensions, you can always go for short, well-trimmed nails. And as far as trending patterns are concerned, go for marble art - it's quite in!
