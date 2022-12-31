Bollywood celeb-inspired outfits for New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: New Year's Eve is here. If you want to look your best at a bash organised to welcome 2023 with a bang, then you can surely take a cue from our Bollywood divas. This whole year , actresses from B-town kept delivering drool-worthy fashion goals that will be helpful for you to walk into the New Year party in your hottest avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

High heels and bling never go out of fashion. Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely knows this. This dress of Kareena can take your New Year's Eve party vibes up by a notch. In this image, you can see Kareena wearing a pretty silver disco-ball-inspired midi dress. She pulled her hair to the side and rounded off her look with oodles of mascara and highlighter.