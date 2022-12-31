Bollywood celeb-inspired outfits for New Year's Eve

MUMBAI: New Year's Eve is here. If you want to look your best at a bash organised to welcome 2023 with a bang, then you can surely take a cue from our Bollywood divas. This whole year , actresses from B-town kept delivering drool-worthy fashion goals that will be helpful for you to walk into the New Year party in your hottest avatar.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
High heels and bling never go out of fashion. Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely knows this. This dress of Kareena can take your New Year's Eve party vibes up by a notch. In this image, you can see Kareena wearing a pretty silver disco-ball-inspired midi dress. She pulled her hair to the side and rounded off her look with oodles of mascara and highlighter.
Janhvi Kapoor
If you want to avoid wearing short dress due to cold weather, you can check out this look of Janhvi Kapoor. She recently stepped out wearing a black coat paired with a black corset top and black jeans. For the glam, she included kohl-laden eyes, shimmering eyelids, well-contoured cheeks and glossy lip colour. The all-black look is perfect for raising the temperature at your New Year's Eve bash.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone never fails to leave the audience in awe of her style. At Cannes 2022, she made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. One can definitely revisit Deepika's Cannes look to take inspiration regarding outfits for special parties. See how gorgeous Deepika looks in this off-shoulder black bodycon gown. She elevated her look with diamonds and minimal makeup.
Kiara Advani
As pink is considered the season's hottest colour, you can definitely add a pink touch to your New Year Eve party outfit. Kiara's hot pink dress could help you steal the spotlight at any New Year's Eve party you attend. She wore this while promoting her film on the Bigg Boss 16 sets. Her dress has a ribbed pattern, a plunging sweetheart neckline and puffed shoulders.
Sara Ali Khan
Bookmark this look of Sara Ali Khan if you are a sequin lover. In this image, she is acing glamorous look in a sequinned ensemble featuring a bralette, blazer and shorts.
