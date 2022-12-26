Celebs attend Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor hosted a grand birthday party on Saturday night at his residence in Mumbai, marking the presence of various Bollywood celebs like Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor among others.
Celebs raised the glam quotient at the birthday bash in their stylish outfits. Check out their look.
Birthday boy Anil Kapoor opted for a black jacket with matching pants and was seen greeting the paps standing outside his residence.
The ‘Mr India’ actor celebrated his birthday with the shutterbugs and was seen cutting his cake in front of them.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor looked like an absolute diva in a golden one-piece dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy at the party and was seen interacting with the paps.
Anil Kapoor’s friend and actor Jackie Shroff opted for an olive green shirt over a black t-shirt and matching pants. He accessorized his look with brown shades.
Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan was spotted posing along with the birthday boy Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in front of the paps. The ‘Happy New Year’ director donned an orange and blue colored suit.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a light yellow off-shoulder one-piece dress. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy and was seen carrying a pink purse.
Actor Sanjay Kapoor arrived at the party along with his wife Maheep Kapoor. Sanjay opted for a black shirt and matching jeans. Maheep on the other hand looked beautiful in casual yellow coat pants with a matching deep-neck top.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar donned a beautiful black outfit under a matching long coat.
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor donned an all-black outfit at the birthday bash and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paparazzi.
Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for a denim jacket over a black t-shirt and matching jeans.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android