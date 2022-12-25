Christmas 2022: Be party ready with these 5 outfit ideas

MUMBAI: Christmas is finally here and as we move towards the conclusion of this year to welcome another one, it’s time for some delicious delicacies, elegant decorations, lovely attire, and joyful vibes.
Dressing up for Christmas in warm and fashionable red outfits is something we all love and while you can opt for any outfit you like, the festive season brings great joy and spirit in red, green, and white.
Further, when it comes to fashion and style, no one can do it better than our Bollywood divas. So, if you are in search of inspiration for the perfect outfit, then go no further. Here are some stylish celeb-inspired outfit ideas to make you a scene stealer at any Christmas party.
Alia Bhatt
Alia looks stunning in this great option for every occasion. You can choose this noodle-strap, backless dress for a romantic date or a holiday party with confidence. The pleats and the abstract yellow print are the perfect finishing touches.
Kiara Advani
Kiara's red-coordinated Christmas ensemble is the ultimate attire since it perfectly combines sexiness and elegance. She is wearing a bustier crop top and a high-rise skirt that accentuate her physique. Her outfit is accessorized with bronze bangles and earrings.
Nora Fatehi
What better look than a red shimmery gown styled with slick back hair and minimum accessories for that statement festive look? Just let your outfit do the talking because, with a dress like this, you don’t need much to pair.
Sara Ali Khan
If you want to be the centre of attention at the Christmas party, follow Sara's lead and wear a red hot bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit. For a glam effect, pair it with a matching red blazer.
Katrina Kaif
Most of the time, Katrina prefers to finish off her outfits with simple jewellery and loose, simple hairstyles. So, when going for an off-shoulder dress such as this one, remember to keep it simple.
