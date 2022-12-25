Christmas 2022: Be party ready with these 5 outfit ideas

MUMBAI: Christmas is finally here and as we move towards the conclusion of this year to welcome another one, it’s time for some delicious delicacies, elegant decorations, lovely attire, and joyful vibes.

Dressing up for Christmas in warm and fashionable red outfits is something we all love and while you can opt for any outfit you like, the festive season brings great joy and spirit in red, green, and white.

Further, when it comes to fashion and style, no one can do it better than our Bollywood divas. So, if you are in search of inspiration for the perfect outfit, then go no further. Here are some stylish celeb-inspired outfit ideas to make you a scene stealer at any Christmas party.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks stunning in this great option for every occasion. You can choose this noodle-strap, backless dress for a romantic date or a holiday party with confidence. The pleats and the abstract yellow print are the perfect finishing touches.