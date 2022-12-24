Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor, celebs spotted at Mumbai airport

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the most favourite location of Bollywood celebrities to showcase their outfits. Recently, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor, among others were spotted at the airport in their stylish attires. Check out their looks.
Actor Deepika Padukone looked uber-cool as she donned a grey jogger suit. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her make-up minimal.
The ‘Piku’ actor accessorized her look with big black shades and white sneakers.
Actor Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely gorgeous in a light blue saree. She was seen in a curly hair look and accessorized her look with round black shades.
The ‘Queen’ actor was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted along with actor Kriti Sanon by the paps. The duo was snapped in casual yet stylish attires.
Shahid opted for a white sweat shirt paired with blue jeans, whereas Kriti donned an oversized black hoodie with matching pants.
Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal was spotted at the airport in a beautiful deep-neck gown.
She greeted the media with an open heart and was seen wearing her Mrs World 2022 crown.
