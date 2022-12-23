Bollywood celebs attend Filmfare OTT Awards 2022: check outfits

MUMBAI: Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 were held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Many leading Bollywood celebs including Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, graced the event in their stylish outfits. Check out their looks.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor looked absolutely handsome in an all-blue formal suit. He greeted the media with an open heart and was seen interacting with the paps.
Anil Kapoor received the Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film –Male award for his performance in the film ‘Thar’.
Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam arrived in style at the award function and was seen donning an all-brown suit. He accessorized his look with matching shades and white sneakers.
Mommy-to-be Gauhar Khan looked like an absolute diva in a green outfit. She kept her make-up heavy and accessorized her look with minimal jewellery.
The ‘Dangal’ actor Sanya Malhotra opted for a beautiful magenta thigh slit deep neck gown. She tied her hair in a curly bun and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the shutterbugs.
Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty looked gorgeous in a brown thigh-high slit bodycon dress.
Actor Vidya Balan arrived at the award function along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
The ‘Sherni’ actor donned a beautiful maroon gown. She tied her hair into a bun and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar flaunted her ethnic look as she opted for a blue and golden saree. She tied her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with silver earrings.
