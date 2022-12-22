Ranveer, Rohit, Pooja promote ‘Cirkus’ in Mumbai: check outfits

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh looked stylish as he donned a colourful striped shirt and blue pants. He accessorized his look with big black and white shades and a red cap.

Actor Pooja Hegde opted for a purple checked long coat paired with blue jeans. She kept her hair open and her makeup normal at the promotional event.

Actor Varun Sharma kept his look casual and opted for a white jacket over a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Director Rohit Shetty donned a blue denim shirt paired with black pants. He was seen waving at the paps.

The complete star cast posed in front of the shutterbugs and were seen leaving the location in their individual vehicles.