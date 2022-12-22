Fashion

Ranveer, Rohit, Pooja promote ‘Cirkus’ in Mumbai: check outfits

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and director Rohit Shetty were recently spotted at a college in Mumbai where they arrived to promote their upcoming family entertainer ‘Cirkus’. Produced by T-series, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.
Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh
Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh IANS
ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh looked stylish as he donned a colourful striped shirt and blue pants. He accessorized his look with big black and white shades and a red cap.

Actor Pooja Hegde opted for a purple checked long coat paired with blue jeans. She kept her hair open and her makeup normal at the promotional event.

Actor Varun Sharma kept his look casual and opted for a white jacket over a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Director Rohit Shetty donned a blue denim shirt paired with black pants. He was seen waving at the paps.

The complete star cast posed in front of the shutterbugs and were seen leaving the location in their individual vehicles.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rohit Shetty
Varun Sharma
Actress Pooja Hegde
Actor Ranveer Singh
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh
striped shirt
blue pants

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in