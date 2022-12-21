‘Hope to make India proud at Miss World’: Sini Shetty

NEW DELHI : Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty, turned showstopper for designer Shravan Kummar at the India Designer Show Season 4 in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sini looked spectacular in a beautiful red and orange-toned saree with an off-shoulder blouse.

Her look was accessorised with a pink lip shade and she was seen walking through the ramp with the Femina Miss India World 2022 crown.

Talking about the responses she received after winning the pageant, Sini told ANI, “I think I’ve been showered with love and blessings and I am really really grateful for that. Just hoping that all these prayers come true and I make India proud at the Miss World.”

Along with Sini, actor Arbaaz Khan also walked the ramp for designer Shravan Kummar, donning an all-black kurta pyjama and a matching Nehru jacket.

Hailing from Karnataka, the 21-year-old beauty queen was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Prior to Sini, many fashion models from Karnataka, including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande and Lymaraina D’ Souza, made a name for themselves on the ramp and won laurels for the state.