Sargam Koushal bags Mrs World 2022, brings crown back after 21 yrs

CHENNAI: Sargam Koushal, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir representing India was crowned as Mrs. World at a gala event in Las Vegas today. Koushal trumped contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Sharing the announcement, she shared a video of getting crowned with a caption that read, "The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!". (sic)