Sargam Koushal bags Mrs World 2022, brings crown back after 21 yrs

CHENNAI: Sargam Koushal, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir representing India was crowned as Mrs. World at a gala event in Las Vegas today. Koushal trumped contestants from 63 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.
Sharing the announcement, she shared a video of getting crowned with a caption that read, "The long wait is over, it’s after 21 years we have the CROWN back!". (sic)
In another post, she added, "No matter how far out your dreams are, it’s possible. Fair play to those who dare to dream and don’t give up. Such is our Mrs India Inc 2022 winner Mrs. Sargam Koushal who fought hard for what she loves and we must say what a deserving winner."
According to her Instagram, Koushal holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature and has worked as a teacher previously in Vizag and her husband is reported to have worked for the Indian Navy.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android