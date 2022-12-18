5 Bollywood celebs who look fab in shades: check out

MUMBAI: A pair of shades, or sunglasses, can scale up the pizzazz in any look. Bollywood celebrities have time and again sported this uber-chic accessory and left fans in awe with how fabulous they looked even if the rest of their outfit is simple. Here are 5 such celebrities who rocked their look with some cool-looking shades.
KATRINA KAIF
The ‘Tees Maar Khan’ actor effortlessly pulls off a casual look in an all-black tracksuit and a cap. The shades in her look blend in with the overall simple-yet-trendy vibe she opted for.
MALAIKA ARORA
The ‘Moving in With Malaika’ actor rocked her look with dark shades contrasted with a bright shirt in water colour print and shorts, looking chic yet breezy.
SOPHIE CHOUDHRY
Gym attire and shades are a match made in heaven, and ‘Heyy Babyy’ actor Sophie Choudhry truly exemplifies it. The reflector shades make her look simple yet stylish.
VARUN DHAWAN
Shades only enhance an intense look, and in his recent airport snap, ‘Bhediya’ actor Varun Dhawan was the perfect example of it. Wearing a simple blue hoodie, Dhawan’s dapper look was accentuated by his retro shades.
ARJUN KAPOOR
The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor pulled off a casual-yet-captivating look by donning a hoodie and pairing it up with reflector shades to spice up his evening look.
