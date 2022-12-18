5 Bollywood celebs who look fab in shades: check out

MUMBAI: A pair of shades, or sunglasses, can scale up the pizzazz in any look. Bollywood celebrities have time and again sported this uber-chic accessory and left fans in awe with how fabulous they looked even if the rest of their outfit is simple. Here are 5 such celebrities who rocked their look with some cool-looking shades.

KATRINA KAIF

The ‘Tees Maar Khan’ actor effortlessly pulls off a casual look in an all-black tracksuit and a cap. The shades in her look blend in with the overall simple-yet-trendy vibe she opted for.