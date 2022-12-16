Celebs snapped in gorgeous looks at Mumbai Airport: check outfit

MUMBAI: When it comes to looking fab and fashionable, Indian celebrities leave no stone unturned. Even when they were spotted at the Mumbai Airport recently, they looked smartly dressed.
From ethnic wear to tracksuits, each celebrity put on an outfit which made a fashion statement in its own right. Let’s take a look at 5 celebrities who got all eyes on them with their gorgeous outfits.
RASHMIKA MANDANNA
The ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ actor was recently seen in a fit and fine morning look. She was seen wearing a black coloured tracksuit with white stripes with a simple bun hairstyle.
MANIESH PAUL
The well-known television actor and host spared some moments for the shutterbugs in his smart casual look consisting of a black coloured sweatshirt with fire prints and orange coloured shades.
PARINEETI CHOPRA
The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor was seen looking chic in a plain white sweatshirt along with a cap and black shades. Her hair is left lose, looking quite fresh and breezy.
URVASHI RAUTELA
The former Miss Universe contestant was dressed like the airport was her runway. Wearing a peach leopard-printed outfit with similarly coloured shades, Urvashi looked absolutely elegant. Her bag and hand-held clutch looked quite trendy as well.
GUNEET MONGA AND SUNNY KAPOOR
The ‘Pinni’ producer, who recently married Sunny Kapoor was spotted with him wearing traditional Punjabi ethnic wear. The duo looked absolutely adorable in their outfits as they smiled for the camera.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android