Think before you ink: Simple and easy tips for tattoo lovers

As someone who deals with the other side of tattoos – tattoo removal – let me share some tips with you to avoid getting tattoos that you may want to remove later.

Don’t tattoo names – especially if it’s not that of your parent or child. Names are the most common tattoos that come in for removal, close to 90% of cases are names that need to go.

Choose the location well. If you have a tattoo on an area that’s likely to stretch with time and age, your tattoo will get distorted. We have come across people that had tattoos of babies done on the abdomen, only to have the baby get disfigured by time, age and gravity.

Tattoos done on the lower arms, breasts, lower back, and buttocks – all face the same risk.

If you are getting a tattoo done for the first time, choose a single colour, ideally black. Black is easy to treat with most lasers, and if at all, you need to remove this tattoo, the costs will be lesser compared to removing multicoloured tattoos.

Do not get a lot of skin colour shades, peach or white tones – these colours are very difficult to remove, and may get darkened by laser initially, and will require more sessions to get them off.

Red and related colours are the most reactive. So, it is best to avoid them where possible. Red colour tattoos stimulate skin reactions, more commonly than any other colour. Also, cosmetic tattooing of the lip with red or orange colours is not advisable, as the chances of mismatch are extremely high.