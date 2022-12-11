Shanaya Kapoor collaborates to create new favourite accessory

NEW DELHI: Shanaya Kapoor collaborates with Miraggio to create a handbag line that is the height of opulence and glamour. The modern attitude of the brand is perfectly compatible with Shanaya's youthful and stylish nature. This collaboration, consists of three distinct drops, which are lively, fashionable, distinctive, and self-assured. The line is offered in a wide range of hues and contemporary styles.

Each bag has extraordinary versatility, for every occasion and season. A wide variety of totes, slings, baguette bags, and crossbody bags made of PU, Faux Leather, and Vegan Leather are included in the assortment. Each bag in this new introduction is sufficient to boost your appearance, keeping with the objective to style the independent, modern woman who isn't scared to explore. This collection is curated to make fashion more enjoyable and accessible.

Commenting on the launch, Shanaya Kapoor says, "I am thrilled to be on board and a part of their latest campaign. The colours and designs are the fun elements that resonate the most with me and I am super excited for their collection."

The first release, the "After Party Collection," has lavish pieces that have been meticulously chosen and are available in dazzlingly festive incarnations that are perfect for the upcoming celebrations. The Moon Bag is back, features shiny clutches and roomy totes. There are many playful textures, colours, shapes, and sizes in the "After Party Collection."

Miraggio advises its customers to create a handbag collection that is a dynamic extension of their personality, reflecting their mood and sense of style. The Miraggio x Shanaya collection features bursts of pink, green, orange, yellow, and silver in a kaleidoscope of hues and textures. Available on the brand website miraggiolife.com and other online stores including Nykaa Fashion, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and Amazon.