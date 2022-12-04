Get inspired from B-town celebrities for dinner date

MUMBAI: B-town stars can provide you with the best inspiration to wear casual yet stylish outfits for dinner dates. Take a look at these celeb-inspired attires below:
If you choose to wear simple solid colours like Shilpa Shetty wore a rust orange dress and want to make it appear as nice as Shilpa did in this picture. Just add statement jewellery in a colour palette of golden or any subtle yet pop-up colour.
Shilpa was snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband. She aced the halter-neck rusty orange dress.
Raj Kundra was seen dressed in a casual outfit with his quirky face mask on.
Next looking up at Disha Patani’s breezy yet trendy dress. She was seen wearing an orange-coloured corset top that she teamed up with a pink-orange coloured skirt with a high slit.
To make her look more appealing, Disha opted for dewy makeup.
