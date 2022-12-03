Red Sea Film Festival: Sonam proves she is queen of red carpet looks!

JEDDAH: Sonam Kapoor may have been out of the glam and glitz of attending red-carpet events for a while, but her recent appearance at the Red Sea International film festival suffices for it!

Sonam recently walked the red carpet of the ongoing Red Sea International film festival in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and she looked stunningly beautiful.

Sonam matched the red carpet in a Rami Kadi Couture evening gown.

The actress wore a chic crimson gown that she paired with a cape. She also wore Chopard statement jewellery to complete her look.