Hansika Motwani revisit her proposal, bachelorette pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December, and the couple's pre-wedding preparations have already commenced.
If reports are to be believed, the wedding will take place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 4.
As the D-Day is approaching, let's take a look at the bride-to-be and groom-to-be's pictures from the important events conducted days ahead of their wedding.
The pre-wedding festivities of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya started with Mata-ki-Chowki recently. Several images from the function went viral.
For the important occasion, Hansika wore a red saree with mirrorwork all over it. Sohael twinned with her in a red kurta with mirror work.
Hansika looked gorgeous at Mata Ki Chowki. She opted for minimal make-up and elegant jewellery.
Hansika celebrated her bachelorette in Greece. A few days ago, she dropped a clip in which she is seen exploring the streets of Greece. In another section of the video, Hansika and the bridesmaids can be seen dancing with all their hearts. Hansika's bride squad also included actor Sriya Reddy.
These pictures are proof of the fact that Hansika enjoyed to the fullest at her bachelorette.
It was November 2022 when Hansika revealed that Sohael proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika, who is best known for her work in ' Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Maha', and 'Romeo Juliet', shared a string of pictures of Sohael proposing to her.
For the romantic moment, Hansika wore a white dress and heels. Sohael opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android