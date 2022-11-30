Hansika Motwani revisit her proposal, bachelorette pictures

MUMBAI: Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya in December, and the couple's pre-wedding preparations have already commenced.

If reports are to be believed, the wedding will take place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 4.

As the D-Day is approaching, let's take a look at the bride-to-be and groom-to-be's pictures from the important events conducted days ahead of their wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya started with Mata-ki-Chowki recently. Several images from the function went viral.

For the important occasion, Hansika wore a red saree with mirrorwork all over it. Sohael twinned with her in a red kurta with mirror work.