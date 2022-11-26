Virat Kohli to Ajay Devgn, celebrities snapped across Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs and cricketers frequently get spotted in the city in casual outfits by the paps. Recently, actors Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and cricketer Virat Kohli were snapped by paps. Check out their looks.
Cricketer Virat Kohli donned a grey sweatshirt paired with white pants. He covered his face with a mask and was seen waving at the paps.
Actor Ananya Panday was snapped outside her Yoga classes in the city by the paps. Ananya donned a pink sleeveless top and matching printed yoga pants. She kept her hair tied up in a bun and was seen greeting the paps with a warm heart.
Genelia D’souza wore a white top and light blue jeans and was seen flaunting her cute smile in front of the paps.
Actor Varun Dhawan was snapped in a casual blue coat and matching pants. The ‘Bhediya’ actor was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs
Actor Ajay Devgn donned a white hoodie paired with brown cargo pants and black shoes.
