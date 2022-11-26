Virat Kohli to Ajay Devgn, celebrities snapped across Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs and cricketers frequently get spotted in the city in casual outfits by the paps. Recently, actors Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and cricketer Virat Kohli were snapped by paps. Check out their looks.

Cricketer Virat Kohli donned a grey sweatshirt paired with white pants. He covered his face with a mask and was seen waving at the paps.