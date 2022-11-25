Men’s grooming edit: 5 accessories that can amp up your sherwani

NEW DELHI: Want to become the talk of the town this wedding season? If yes, then try these accessories to give a spark to your plain sherwani look.
For those who are planning to wear a traditional sherwani and don’t know how to style it, fret not, read to know how to amp your look.
Want to look elegant yet stylish? Try a statement neckpiece with numerous layers of precious stones or pearls to enhance solid monochrome sherwani with a subtle touch.
One of the best and safest accessory options that go well with every festive outfit are shawl or stole. Weddings are all about colour and adding pop up to your look can change your fashion game. A shawl or stole is versatile and can be paired with a casual look as well.
A silk pocket square, the ideal minimalistic fashion accessory, adds a splash of colour or a unique accent to both Indian and western clothes.
It’s your wedding and if you want to add aura to a conventional groom's look, then you can make your turban trendy with stylish ornaments like bead chains or brooch.
A waistbelt or kamarbandh completes your outfit and gives you a royal look, especially for grooms who traditionally carry a sword. It also complements the Anarkali kurtas style outfit.
