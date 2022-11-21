Kriti exudes "bond girl-vibe" in copper thigh-high leg slit dress

The 'Heropanti' actor kept her makeup heavy and her hair open and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Soon after Kriti shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Raising the temperature," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Our param sundari Kriti."

"One of your best look Krits..," another fan commented.

Kriti received a lot of appreciation for her amazing performance in the film 'Mimi' which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

She is currently busy in promoting her upcoming horror comedy film 'Bhediya'.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022.

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in the 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'.

Apart from this, she also has an action thriller film 'Ganpath -Part:1' opposite Tiger Shroff, a Pan India film 'Adipurush' along with south actor Prabhas, and a family entertainer film 'Shehzada' alongside Kartik Aaryan in her kitty.