Alaya F walks Marrakech Film Festival red carpet like a princess

MARRAKECH: Bollywood actor Alaya F looked like a princess straight out of a fairytale as she walked the red carpet at the esteemed Marrakech Film Festival.

Alaya F became the centre of attention as she appeared for the world premiere of her film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' alongside director Anurag Kashyap and co-star Karan Mehta.

Alaya is the second actor in the Indian film industry to attend the festival this year after Ranveer Singh. Alaya took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a montage video from the film festival and wrote, "I've watched this video a hundred times and still can't believe it's real! Thank you for having us @marrakechfilmfestival. it was such a surreal experience premiering our film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat on the big screen in the middle of Jemaa El Fna Square with all the wonderful people of Marrakech."

She added, "Can't wait for everyone back home to watch our labour of love...Thank you thank you thank you! I want to say this was a dream come true but it's a dream I wouldn't have even dreamed of dreaming!"

