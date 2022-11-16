'Bhediya' stars Varun, Kriti spotted in swanky outfits at airport

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the lead stars of the upcoming supernatural Bollywood flick 'Bhediya', were recently spotted in swanky outfits by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as the duo returned from their movie promotions. Here are their snaps.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the airport dressed in cool swanky outfits as they returned from 'Bhediya' promotions.
Varun was wearing a white t-shirt under a bright orange double-pocketed shirt and a pair of grey denim jeans. He rounded up his look with a chain and goggles.
On the other hand, Kriti had donned a long black hoodie with Nirvana printed on it. She was also wearing rugged hot pants.
As the duo moved towards their cars in the airport's parking area, Varun posed with one of the paps for a quick snap.
After they reached the parking area, Varun and Kriti shared a warm hug.
Varun then waved goodbye to his co-star and got into his car.
Meanwhile, Kriti stayed back a bit to get some selfies clicked with her fans.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android