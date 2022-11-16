Fashion

'Bhediya' stars Varun, Kriti spotted in swanky outfits at airport

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the airport dressed in cool swanky outfits as they returned from 'Bhediya' promotions.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon
ANI

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, the lead stars of the upcoming supernatural Bollywood flick 'Bhediya', were recently spotted in swanky outfits by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport as the duo returned from their movie promotions. Here are their snaps.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the airport dressed in cool swanky outfits as they returned from 'Bhediya' promotions.

PRINT-133

Varun was wearing a white t-shirt under a bright orange double-pocketed shirt and a pair of grey denim jeans. He rounded up his look with a chain and goggles.

PRINT-133

On the other hand, Kriti had donned a long black hoodie with Nirvana printed on it. She was also wearing rugged hot pants.

PRINT-133

As the duo moved towards their cars in the airport's parking area, Varun posed with one of the paps for a quick snap.

After they reached the parking area, Varun and Kriti shared a warm hug.

PRINT-133

Varun then waved goodbye to his co-star and got into his car.

PRINT-133

Meanwhile, Kriti stayed back a bit to get some selfies clicked with her fans.

PRINT-133

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Varun Dhawan
Fashion
Kriti Sanon
Bhediya
Airport
Swanky outfits
Bhediya promotions

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in