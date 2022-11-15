Winter style edit: Boots you must have this season!

NEW DELHI: Winter outfits are all about getting the right colour palette!
Monochromes, suede and neutral beiges rule the lookbooks and while we have the outfits covered, it's important to find the right kind of shoe to go with it! Boots are a must-have during the season and with so many options available in the market, it could be a bit confusing to zero down on what you want to buy.
So, fret no more! We have curated a list of must-have boots this season. Check it out.
Black thigh-high boots
A black thigh-high pair is a classic! It goes with everything - dresses, skirts, pants, and even shorts.
Pro Tip: make sure you take the one that has a chain, so you can wear it for at least 3-5 years.
Moto Boots
For a casual day out or if you plan to go for outdoor activities, these are great and very comfortable for long-day wear. You can buy a pair in any colour but black would go with every colour palette of winters, so it would be a safe choice!
Suede boots
To go with a neutral colour pallete or beige monotones for your winter outfits, you must have a pair of boots in the colour. You can either go for ankle-length or mid-sized calf-length boots, basically whatever floats your boat!
Uggs
Uggs can never go out of fashion! They have been a winter staple in the west for years and it's time we bring Uggs to fashion in India as well.
They are comfortable, keep your feet warm, and are stylish.
Cowboy boots
Nothing looks better than a girl wearing cowboy boots!
Cowboy boots are chic, and stylish, yet comfortable and warm. Hence, a must-have in your collection this year.
