DIY blow-dry tips to get party ready hair

Blow-dry Hacks: Thick Hair

Never style hair without first prepping it. To smooth and prime the hair and protect it from heat and humidity, use a blow-dry lotion. Not only will this make blow-drying your hair simpler, but it will also help your style last longer.

Any hair type can benefit from rough-drying the majority of the water out first, followed by adding your preferred styling products with hold before your targeted blow-dry. You can do this to save time and make the most of your items.

Blowing out just the top of your hair with the hair dryer is a terrific way to cheat. You'll save time and avoid seeming overly polished. Consider the top part of your hair as forming a horseshoe shape around your head. Work around the horseshoe either by using heated rollers for easier work or by blow-drying in a rearward motion for volume.