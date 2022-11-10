9th India Kids Fashion Week to be held from Nov 12-13

NEW DELHI: India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW), presented by Craftworld Events in collaboration with family destination partner Club Mahindra and education partner Ryan Group, is scheduled to take place on November 12 and 13 at The Lalit in New Delhi. The event aims to provide the much-needed opportunity for designers to showcase their creativity while kids can get their feet in the fashion industry through a global platform. The fashion week would involve some iconic kids’ wear brands from India and Dubai.

Manoj Mahla, director, of IKFW said, “Kids' fashion is a huge industry, and the luxury market for kids is growing the fastest. India is one of the largest contributors to the apparel-retail sector globally and it is becoming a hub for kids’ apparel and fashion retailers as well. Over 375 million individuals are below the age of 15 years in the country. This represents a huge consumer base for the kid’s Fashion market. IKFW is now the world’s biggest fashion week, being planned in 9 cities in India and Dubai. We always aim to make this platform a world-class runway show in the Kid’s fashion and luxury market.”

IKFW is conducted once a year as a platform for industry professionals in kids' clothes, footwear, electronics, accessories, and new collections from across the world to exchange ideas.